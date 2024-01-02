en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gujarat Scripts History: Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Simultaneous Surya Namaskar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Gujarat Scripts History: Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Simultaneous Surya Namaskar

On the dawn of a new year, the Indian state of Gujarat etched its name in the annals of history. A grand spectacle unfolded across 108 venues as over 50,000 inhabitants breathed life into the ancient practice of Surya Namaskar, setting a new Guinness World Record. The event, a testament to the state’s commitment to promoting yoga and well-being, resonated deeply with a global audience.

(Read Also: From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi)

The Grand Stage: Modhera Sun Temple

Among the many locations that hosted this record-breaking endeavor, the Modhera Sun Temple, an architectural marvel dating back to the 11th Century, stood out. Bathed in the first rays of the new year, over 4,000 participants—families, students, yoga practitioners, and senior citizens—imbued the age-old structure with vibrant energy and a sense of communal harmony.

A Collective Effort: Wide Demographic Involvement

This historic event was not just the triumph of a few but a testament to the collective strength of Gujarat. The participants hailed from various walks of life, reflecting the state’s diverse demographic. Their shared commitment, irrespective of age or profession, underscored the universal appeal of yoga and its profound impact on overall well-being.

(Read Also: PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview)

Applauds and Acclaims: Leaders Acknowledge Achievement

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the remarkable feat, emphasizing the significance of Surya Namaskar in daily life. The achievement has made headlines worldwide, enhancing India’s global reputation as a torchbearer of traditional health and wellness practices.

This record-setting performance of Surya Namaskar by Gujarat not only highlights the state’s commitment to health and wellness, but also the cultural significance of yoga in India. It serves as a reminder of the global recognition and appreciation of Indian heritage practices that have stood the test of time, fostering health and harmony.

 

Read More

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swanson Health Reinforces Midwestern Values with Brand Refresh

By Geeta Pillai

Ho Chi Minh City Pioneers Food Safety with New Department

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tackling Bathroom Mold and Maintaining Clean Bath Mats: Expert Advice

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Shattering Perfectionism, Advancing Birth Control Access, and Pioneering Changes Across Spheres

By Israel Ojoko

New Study Highlights Potential Heart Health Benefits of Tomatoes ...
@Health · 1 min
New Study Highlights Potential Heart Health Benefits of Tomatoes ...
heart comment 0
‘On the Brink’: ABC News’ Revealing Report on the Human Cost of Restrictive Abortion Laws

By Nimrah Khatoon

'On the Brink': ABC News' Revealing Report on the Human Cost of Restrictive Abortion Laws
VA’s Podimetrics SmartMat: A Lifeline for Veterans with Type 2 Diabetes

By Nimrah Khatoon

VA's Podimetrics SmartMat: A Lifeline for Veterans with Type 2 Diabetes
The Unseen Struggles of Immigrants and Refugees: A Spotlight on Mental Health, Employment, and Housing

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Unseen Struggles of Immigrants and Refugees: A Spotlight on Mental Health, Employment, and Housing
Pakistan Targets Polio Eradication by 2024: A Collaborative Effort

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Targets Polio Eradication by 2024: A Collaborative Effort
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Chronicles: Personal Stories and On-field Triumphs
17 seconds
Cricket Chronicles: Personal Stories and On-field Triumphs
Swanson Health Reinforces Midwestern Values with Brand Refresh
24 seconds
Swanson Health Reinforces Midwestern Values with Brand Refresh
Ho Chi Minh City Pioneers Food Safety with New Department
45 seconds
Ho Chi Minh City Pioneers Food Safety with New Department
Tackling Bathroom Mold and Maintaining Clean Bath Mats: Expert Advice
53 seconds
Tackling Bathroom Mold and Maintaining Clean Bath Mats: Expert Advice
Shattering Perfectionism, Advancing Birth Control Access, and Pioneering Changes Across Spheres
1 min
Shattering Perfectionism, Advancing Birth Control Access, and Pioneering Changes Across Spheres
Maltese Prodigy Kyle Satariano Triumphs in International Darts Tournament
1 min
Maltese Prodigy Kyle Satariano Triumphs in International Darts Tournament
A Look Back at 2023: Unexpected Economic Outcomes and the Rise of Generative AI
1 min
A Look Back at 2023: Unexpected Economic Outcomes and the Rise of Generative AI
New Study Highlights Potential Heart Health Benefits of Tomatoes
1 min
New Study Highlights Potential Heart Health Benefits of Tomatoes
Poland's Media Crisis: Accusations, Shutdowns, and Public Outcry
1 min
Poland's Media Crisis: Accusations, Shutdowns, and Public Outcry
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
41 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
57 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
5 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app