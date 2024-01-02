Gujarat Scripts History: Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Simultaneous Surya Namaskar

On the dawn of a new year, the Indian state of Gujarat etched its name in the annals of history. A grand spectacle unfolded across 108 venues as over 50,000 inhabitants breathed life into the ancient practice of Surya Namaskar, setting a new Guinness World Record. The event, a testament to the state’s commitment to promoting yoga and well-being, resonated deeply with a global audience.

(Read Also: From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi)

The Grand Stage: Modhera Sun Temple

Among the many locations that hosted this record-breaking endeavor, the Modhera Sun Temple, an architectural marvel dating back to the 11th Century, stood out. Bathed in the first rays of the new year, over 4,000 participants—families, students, yoga practitioners, and senior citizens—imbued the age-old structure with vibrant energy and a sense of communal harmony.

A Collective Effort: Wide Demographic Involvement

This historic event was not just the triumph of a few but a testament to the collective strength of Gujarat. The participants hailed from various walks of life, reflecting the state’s diverse demographic. Their shared commitment, irrespective of age or profession, underscored the universal appeal of yoga and its profound impact on overall well-being.

(Read Also: PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview)

Applauds and Acclaims: Leaders Acknowledge Achievement

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the remarkable feat, emphasizing the significance of Surya Namaskar in daily life. The achievement has made headlines worldwide, enhancing India’s global reputation as a torchbearer of traditional health and wellness practices.

This record-setting performance of Surya Namaskar by Gujarat not only highlights the state’s commitment to health and wellness, but also the cultural significance of yoga in India. It serves as a reminder of the global recognition and appreciation of Indian heritage practices that have stood the test of time, fostering health and harmony.

Read More