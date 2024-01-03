Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

In a significant stride towards strengthening its public health infrastructure, the state of Gujarat has witnessed marked development over the last two decades. The state government’s focus on making quality medical services accessible across the region has resulted in a surge in healthcare funding for the fiscal year 2023-24, upscaling it to Rs 15,182 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 12,240 crore of the previous year’s budget.

Enhancement in Government Schemes

This boost in investment includes an enhancement to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme, doubling the insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is set to receive Rs 270 crore to address health infrastructure gaps and to fortify preparedness for health crises.

Rise in Healthcare Facilities

The state has experienced a notable rise in healthcare facilities, with a 41% increase in primary health centers (PHCs) and a 37% rise in community health centers (CHCs) from 2001-02 to 2021-22. Currently, Gujarat is home to 319 CHCs, 1,463 PHCs, and 6,575 sub-centers. The number of medical colleges has also escalated from nine in 2001 to over 30 by 2023.

Gujarat’s Global Healthcare Status

The inauguration of the world’s first WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in 2022 has further elevated Gujarat’s status in global healthcare. The government is investing Rs 643 crore in enhancing diagnostic facilities in state hospitals and has launched initiatives like ‘Srestha Gujarat’, backed by a hefty sum of Rs 4,200 crore from the World Bank.

Focus on Women and Urban Health Services

Women’s health has been given priority, with Rs 324 crore allocated to women-specific schemes. Urban health services are being bolstered with an additional Rs 250 crore. The construction of new healthcare buildings is being supported with Rs 71 crore. A significant Rs 3,997 crore is dedicated to medical education and research, including the establishment of new medical and nursing colleges.

According to experts, these initiatives are positioning Gujarat on a transformative path towards a healthier future for its citizens, reflecting the state’s commitment to self-reliance and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.