en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

In a significant stride towards strengthening its public health infrastructure, the state of Gujarat has witnessed marked development over the last two decades. The state government’s focus on making quality medical services accessible across the region has resulted in a surge in healthcare funding for the fiscal year 2023-24, upscaling it to Rs 15,182 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 12,240 crore of the previous year’s budget.

Enhancement in Government Schemes

This boost in investment includes an enhancement to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme, doubling the insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is set to receive Rs 270 crore to address health infrastructure gaps and to fortify preparedness for health crises.

Rise in Healthcare Facilities

The state has experienced a notable rise in healthcare facilities, with a 41% increase in primary health centers (PHCs) and a 37% rise in community health centers (CHCs) from 2001-02 to 2021-22. Currently, Gujarat is home to 319 CHCs, 1,463 PHCs, and 6,575 sub-centers. The number of medical colleges has also escalated from nine in 2001 to over 30 by 2023.

Gujarat’s Global Healthcare Status

The inauguration of the world’s first WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in 2022 has further elevated Gujarat’s status in global healthcare. The government is investing Rs 643 crore in enhancing diagnostic facilities in state hospitals and has launched initiatives like ‘Srestha Gujarat’, backed by a hefty sum of Rs 4,200 crore from the World Bank.

Focus on Women and Urban Health Services

Women’s health has been given priority, with Rs 324 crore allocated to women-specific schemes. Urban health services are being bolstered with an additional Rs 250 crore. The construction of new healthcare buildings is being supported with Rs 71 crore. A significant Rs 3,997 crore is dedicated to medical education and research, including the establishment of new medical and nursing colleges.

According to experts, these initiatives are positioning Gujarat on a transformative path towards a healthier future for its citizens, reflecting the state’s commitment to self-reliance and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD

By Salman Akhtar

Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta

By Rizwan Shah

Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging ...
@Health · 3 mins
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging ...
heart comment 0
Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration

By Salman Akhtar

Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration
Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK’s SAD Sufferers

By Shivani Chauhan

Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK's SAD Sufferers
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care

By Ebenezer Mensah

Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
28 seconds
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
1 min
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
2 mins
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
2 mins
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
3 mins
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
3 mins
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
3 mins
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
3 mins
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
4 mins
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
21 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
21 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app