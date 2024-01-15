en English
Health

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion

A startling diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in a man in his thirties at a private hospital in Delhi has ignited a conversation among the medical fraternity. GBS, a rare autoimmune disorder, affects one to two people per hundred thousand, manifesting symptoms such as tingling in the hands and weakness.

Clarifying the Rising Concerns

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, the former head of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), assuaged public fears in response to reports of a GBS surge in Mumbai. He emphasised that such claims were overstated and that there was no reason for the public to be alarmed. GBS is not contagious and typically follows a viral or bacterial infection, often dwindling away on its own.

Understanding Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Dr. Anshu Rastogi, a neurologist, pointed out that most GBS patients make a full recovery. The disorder usually begins in the legs and can ascend, affecting the respiratory muscles in severe cases. Recurrence is incredibly rare. Treatments for GBS include plasma exchange or intravenous immunoglobulin injections.

GBS, COVID-19, and Vaccination

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been concerns about a potential spike in GBS cases. However, Dr. Gangakhedkar clarified that the vaccines used in India are not associated with GBS. He cautioned against the anti-vaccine lobby creating undue fear. Dr. L K Malhotra acknowledged that GBS is often seen after a viral infection, with a slight increase noticed post-COVID-19. The progression of GBS can necessitate respiratory support, with treatment focusing on slowing the disease progression and managing complications.

Scientist Enna Dogra from ICMR emphasised that GBS is a post-infection condition with no permanent cure, and prevention includes general hygiene practices. GBS can cause a range of symptoms due to damage to the myelin sheath of peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and possible paralysis. Recovery can take years, but the majority of people eventually recover fully without severe long-term neurological issues.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

