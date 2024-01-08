en English
Education

Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents

In an era defined by technological innovation and shifting societal norms, parents are grappling with how to guide their teens through the confusing and often fraught landscape of sexuality. Addressing this critical yet often side-stepped topic, Debby Herbenick, a renowned researcher, professor at Indiana University School of Public Health, and author of ‘Yes, Your Kid: What Parents Need to Know About Today’s Teens and Sex,’ offers invaluable insights.

Unveiling Unsettling Trends

Herbenick’s research underscores some alarming trends in teen sexual behavior that are becoming increasingly prevalent. The list includes practices such as rough sex, choking, and image-based sexual abuse or revenge porn—topics that parents might find challenging to discuss with their children. These trends, according to Herbenick, have been significantly influenced by mainstream pornography and social media, causing a seismic shift in sexual norms among teens.

Addressing the Digital Dangers

The digital age brings its own set of concerns too, with Herbenick highlighting the issue of involuntary image sharing and the rise of deep fakes. The latter, a form of synthetic media where a person’s likeness is swapped with another’s, has been weaponized in recent years, often to produce non-consensual pornography. Such realities are creating an urgent need for parents to adapt their approach to sex education.

Guiding the Conversation

Herbenick offers practical advice to parents for initiating these essential conversations. She suggests committing to short, weekly discussions, asking open-ended questions, and sharing resources like her book. The objective is not to scare teens away from sex but to ensure that they engage in fulfilling relationships, are aware of their rights, and can recognize potential risks. Parents, she emphasizes, should serve as a resource and safety net in their children’s sexual education, fostering a climate of trust and openness.

Education Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

