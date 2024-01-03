en English
Health

Guiding Life’s Transitions: The Conversation’s Quarter Life Series

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Guiding Life’s Transitions: The Conversation’s Quarter Life Series

The Conversation’s new series, Quarter Life, is a beacon of guidance for those in their 20s and 30s, steering them through life’s transitions and aiding them in sticking to their New Year resolutions. The series is a comprehensive guide, touching upon diverse aspects including mental health, fitness, eco-conscious living, and social media usage.

Mental Health and Well-being

Underlining the significance of mental health, the series suggests starting the day with positive affirmations and exploring mindfulness techniques. It propounds the idea of taking mental health days off and provides a guide to four popular types of therapy, emphasizing the importance of mental wellness in an era where stress and anxiety are commonplace.

Health and Fitness

For those aiming to adopt a healthier lifestyle, the series recommends focusing on functional fitness. It introduces the novel concept of cycle syncing workouts with menstrual cycles, a strategy that could revolutionize fitness regimes for women. It also provides insights into understanding and adopting healthy diets for long COVID symptoms and shares tips for functioning optimally after a sleepless night.

Eco-conscious Living

The series advocates for an eco-friendlier approach to life that includes suggestions for eco-conscious travel and participation in Veganuary – a month-long pledge to eat vegan in January. It also provides tips for extending the life of clothes, demonstrating that eco-consciousness can permeate every aspect of life.

Managing Social Media Usage

Addressing the ubiquitous influence of social media, the series advises users to be more interactive on these platforms and to mute accounts that incite envy, thereby promoting healthier digital consumption. It also highlights how BookTok trends can help shift attention from digital screens to the enriching world of books.

Enhancing Friendships

The series underscores the importance of making friends across different age groups and developing valuable skills such as empathy and conflict resolution. It drives home the point that celebrating small wins and unconventional milestones can enhance appreciation of life’s achievements, thereby enriching interpersonal relationships.

Health Lifestyle Mental Health Crisis
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

