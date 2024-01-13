en English
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
In a bold statement against the UK post office, Sarah Griffith, a charity founder from Guernsey, returns her MBE in a wave of disgust. Her act has come amid the escalating tensions in Jersey as the island’s Chief Minister braces for an impending vote of no confidence. However, beyond the political upheavals, the local community continues to inspire with tales of resilience, empathy, and heritage preservation.

Guernsey Woman’s Stand Against Post Office Scandal

Sarah Griffith, known for her philanthropic endeavors, has expressed her repulsion over the Post Office scandal. Her act of returning her MBE is a testament to her strong beliefs. She criticized the honours system for being ‘broken, disgraceful, and a pile of c***’. Her ire was particularly directed towards Paula Vennells, the former CEO of the Post Office, who was decorated with a CBE despite her involvement in the postmasters scandal.

Griffith voiced her conviction that the honours system is severely devalued and has lost its integrity. She no longer wished to be a part of this system. Her action of returning the MBE has brought her a sense of relief, akin to lifting a heavy burden.

Community Stories Beyond Political Unrest

Amidst the political turmoil, stories of hope and resilience continue to surface from the island community. A seven-year-old boy and his friend are making substantial contributions to dementia patients’ lives. A young woman shares her struggle with severe discomfort after discontinuing the use of steroid cream. Cancer survivor Jules Mountain shares his passion for climbing the highest peaks, symbolising his victory over disease.

Preserving Heritage and Embracing Diversity

The island community is also actively engaged in preserving their heritage and contributing positively to society. Activities include restoring a German war bunker, managing a smallholding tagged as ‘Jersey Sheep Lady,’ and introducing ‘relaxed performances’ at a local pantomime for neurodivergent individuals. Safety advice for open water swimmers during winter is being disseminated, and the Guernsey Meat Draw, a long-standing tradition, continues to delight visitors and tourists. The impact of loneliness across different ages in Jersey is acknowledged, and the breathtaking views of the Channel Islands are celebrated.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

