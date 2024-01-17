Guatemalan Man Diagnosed with Bartonella Rochalimae: The Efficacy of mcfDNA Testing

A 22-year-old Guatemalan man, who had been living in the United States in good health for 15 months, presented with subacute endocarditis and a mycotic brain aneurysm. The patient was identified as having Bartonella rochalimae, a recently recognized human and canine pathogen, through plasma microbial cell-free DNA testing (mcfDNA).

Uncovering the Unknown

The source of the patient's infection remains unknown. He had a history of contact with livestock back in Guatemala but had not reported any interaction with dogs or cats in the U.S. However, six months after his arrival, his uncle adopted a stray dog. The man had been in good health until he started experiencing symptoms such as progressive dyspnea, weight loss, fatigue, and weakness.

Medical Examination and Treatment

Upon medical examination, anemia, elevated liver enzymes, and a congenital ventricular septal defect (VSD) with bidirectional shunting were found. His initial blood cultures for bacteria and fungi tested negative. Nonetheless, the mcfDNA test identified DNA from Bartonella rochalimae. The patient was diagnosed with Bartonella endocarditis and underwent a 36-day hospitalization during which he received treatments and further diagnostic testing. He underwent surgery for a mitral valve replacement and VSD repair.

Emerging Pathogen

B. rochalimae was first identified in a human case in 2007 and has since been detected in another human and in dogs, foxes, and coyotes, which might be natural reservoirs. The patient's case underscores the efficacy of mcfDNA testing in identifying emerging pathogens. He was discharged with a prescription for a 3-month course of oral doxycycline. Subsequent next-generation sequencing (NGS) of the mitral valve tissue confirmed the presence of B. rochalimae.