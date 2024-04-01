Guam's First Cannabis Lab by Blue Wave Inc. Set to Open, Paving Way for Local Market

Pacific Analytical Services, under Blue Wave Inc., is on track to launch Guam's first cannabis testing laboratory within the year, marking a significant milestone for the local cannabis industry. The establishment of the lab is a pivotal development, as current regulations mandate that all cannabis flowers grown on the island undergo testing before hitting the market. With lawmakers contemplating a temporary lift on this requirement to accelerate the opening of cannabis businesses, the lab's inception could be a game-changer for the region.

Advertisment

Steps Toward Operational Readiness

Shintaro Okada, representing Blue Wave Inc., disclosed during a Cannabis Control Board meeting that the company is in the final stages of preparing for the lab's opening. The Department of Land Management has inspected the proposed location, and the Guam Waterworks Authority is reviewing the necessary blueprints and engineering schematics. If all goes as planned, the lab, situated in the erstwhile Hafa Adai Exchange building, is expected to commence operations by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Impact on Local Cannabis Industry

Advertisment

The absence of a local testing facility has been a significant hurdle for Guam's nascent cannabis industry. With six cultivators and seven retail stores already expressing interest in setting up shop, the lab's opening could not come at a more opportune time. Deputy Director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, Craig Camacho, highlighted that the waiver of the testing requirement could spur these businesses to open sooner, potentially accelerating the growth of the local cannabis market.

Legislative Considerations and Future Outlook

A public hearing is slated to discuss Bill 260-37, which proposes a moratorium on the cannabis testing requirement until a lab becomes operational. This legislative move illustrates the government's willingness to adapt regulations in favor of economic development while maintaining public health and safety standards. As Guam's cannabis industry edges closer to full-scale operations, the establishment of Pacific Analytical Services' lab by Blue Wave Inc. represents a critical step towards realizing the economic potential of this emerging market.