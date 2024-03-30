Guam's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine Resigns After Year Due to Family Medical Issues

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine has announced his resignation from his position at the Guam Police Department in Tiyan, Barrigada, marking a significant shift in the island's forensic pathology landscape. Appointed in November 2022 with a substantial salary of $310,000, Nine's tenure lasted just over a year, a period during which he aimed to address several operational challenges within the department. Attorney General Doug Moylan, chair of the Commission on Postmortem Examinations, confirmed the resignation, attributing it to 'recent personal circumstances' that necessitate Nine's return to the mainland U.S.

Impactful Tenure Amidst Challenges

During his brief yet impactful period, Dr. Nine introduced several reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of death investigations on the island. Notably, he proposed policy changes to ensure that not all deaths were directly managed by the chief medical examiner, focusing instead on cases requiring specialized attention such as homicides, suicides, and other suspicious or non-natural deaths. Additionally, Nine spearheaded efforts to modernize record-keeping systems and introduced toxicology testing, significantly advancing the identification and investigation of drug overdose deaths.

Search for Succession

In his resignation letter, Nine revealed he had already initiated contact with a board-certified forensic pathologist interested in providing contract services for Guam. This proactive move indicates his commitment to a smooth transition and continuity of services. Attorney General Moylan expressed appreciation for Nine's cooperative approach and noted ongoing discussions for a suitable full-time replacement. This search is critical for Guam, which, before Nine's appointment, had experienced delays in autopsies and forensic examinations due to the absence of a full-time medical examiner since Dr. Aurelio Espinosa's retirement in February 2019.

Community's Response and Future Outlook

Dr. Nine's resignation has elicited reactions from the community, underscoring the significance of his role and the void his departure creates. His initiatives and dedication to public service have set a benchmark for future office bearers. As Guam navigates this transition, the focus remains on maintaining the momentum Dr. Nine established, especially in modernizing and streamlining forensic pathology services on the island. The search for his successor is not just about filling a vacancy but about continuing a legacy of reform and improvement in public health and safety services.