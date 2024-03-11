Guam Regional Medical City Elevates Patient Safety With Annual Awareness Week Training

From Tuesday, March 12, through Thursday, March 14, Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) embarks on its annual Patient Safety Awareness Week, a pivotal initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare safety and the human experience in medical care. This year, the event not only emphasizes the importance of patient safety protocols but also broadens its scope to incorporate the human experience, highlighting patient, employee, and community interactions within the healthcare setting. By focusing on healthcare equity, GRMC aims to ensure fair and just opportunities for all individuals to achieve optimal health levels.

Advertisment

Expanding Focus on the Human Experience and Healthcare Equity

Understanding that the human experience encompasses more than just clinical interactions, GRMC's Quality Management and Patient Safety teams are collaborating with various departments to provide comprehensive training. This training will cover current policies and procedures relevant to patient safety while integrating aspects of the human experience and healthcare equity. The goal is to foster an environment where every interaction contributes positively to the patient's perception throughout their care continuum.

Interactive Learning and Collaboration

Throughout the week, GRMC will transform with presentation booths stationed across the hospital, including the lower lobby, main lobby, 4th, and 5th floors. These booths, manned by specialists from multiple departments, will facilitate the completion of required training for employees. Michael Khan, a quality and patient safety specialist at GRMC, stressed the importance of this annual training, which has been a staple since the hospital's opening in 2015, in promoting collaborative growth and enhancing the quality of patient care at GRMC. Khan underscored the critical role of continual training in keeping team members abreast of the latest in patient safety practices and policies.

"GRMC is proactively preventing harm from occurring," Khan remarked, highlighting the proactive steps the hospital takes to mitigate risks and improve patient outcomes. This year's training, by extending its focus to include the human experience and healthcare equity, aims to empower every member of the GRMC team. Equipping them with best practices, hospital policies, and procedures ensures that they can conduct their duties safely and efficiently, ultimately enhancing patient care quality.