Guam Government Reinvigorates Worksite Wellness Program, Targets Healthier Workforce Post-Pandemic

The Government of Guam has reignited its commitment to fostering a healthier workforce with the relaunch of its Worksite Wellness Program, initially established in 2012 but paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, a series of sports and wellness activities at the University of Guam Calvo Field House marked the program's comeback, aimed at combating the rising rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease among government employees by encouraging up to three hours of weekly exercise.

Advertisment

Program Goals and Ambitions

Al Silverio, a program coordinator with the Guam Office of Minority Health, highlighted the uniqueness of the initiative, noting its potential to significantly impact public health within the workforce. With a previous participation rate of about 10%, the program now aims to double its reach. Silverio emphasized the importance of this ambitious goal, citing the alarming health statistics on Guam and the direct correlation between non-communicable diseases and COVID-19 complications witnessed during the pandemic.

Implementation and Monitoring

Advertisment

The program assigns dozens of supervisors, referred to as health coaches, to encourage and document employee participation, while also assisting in tracking vital health metrics. Employees are encouraged to engage in group workouts, although individual exercise is also supported. Creative strategies previously adopted, such as parking lot workouts and chair yoga, showcase the program's flexibility. Strict measures are in place to prevent abuse of the program, with certain employees, based on health screening or job nature, possibly being ineligible to participate.

Additional Support and Incentives

Beyond physical activity, the Worksite Wellness Program offers tobacco and vaping cessation support, addressing other significant health risks. Public Health has secured sponsorship and donations to provide incentives and rewards for participating employees, aiming to boost motivation through prizes. Interested employees can sign up via email, demonstrating the program's inclusive approach to improving health outcomes among GovGuam workers.

The revitalized Worksite Wellness Program represents a proactive step towards building a resilient and healthy government workforce in Guam. By addressing the critical health challenges facing its employees, the program not only aims to enhance individual well-being but also to mitigate the broader public health impacts of chronic diseases and pandemic-related vulnerabilities. As the program unfolds, its success could serve as a model for similar initiatives globally, underscoring the importance of workplace wellness in the post-pandemic era.