Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero Approves 18% Nurse Salary Hike Amid Staffing Crisis at GMH

In a significant move to address the staffing crisis at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH), Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has sanctioned an 18% salary increase for nurses. This decision comes as a response to the alarming exodus of 70 nurses from GMH last year, exacerbating wait times in the emergency room and highlighting the urgent need for competitive compensation to retain healthcare talent on the island.

Addressing the Critical Shortage

The salary adjustment aims to counteract the growing trend of healthcare professionals leaving Guam for better opportunities elsewhere, a pattern that gained momentum during the pandemic. Governor Leon Guerrero, leveraging her background as a nurse, underscored the necessity of this raise to ensure the stability of Guam's healthcare system. The hike is anticipated to benefit approximately 300 nurses across various departments, with an estimated cost of $3.5 million, funded through current and special appropriations.

Competitive Compensation as a Retention Strategy

The Department of Administration's pay plan, recommending the 18% increase, highlights the significant lag in the compensation of government of Guam nurses compared to market rates. In addition to the base raise, nurses at GMH will continue to receive a 25% differential pay, established in 2021. This measure aims to mitigate the reliance on travel nurses, who command over $100 per hour, and address other systemic issues contributing to the staffing shortage, including the intense competition for nurses from the Guam Regional Medical City.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Solutions

While the pay increase is a step towards stabilizing the workforce at GMH, the pay study also calls for regular annual increases of 1% to 2% every one to three budget years to maintain a competitive compensation structure. This proactive approach seeks to not only rectify the immediate crisis but also to lay down a sustainable framework for retaining and attracting nursing talent in Guam, ensuring that the healthcare system remains robust and responsive to the needs of its community.