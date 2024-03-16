Guam Fights Opioid Crisis with Free Naloxone Training and Dispensing Vending Machine

In a bold move to combat the opioid crisis, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) in Tamuning is rolling out free training sessions on how to respond to opioid overdoses and how to use naloxone, a life-saving medication. This initiative is complemented by the introduction of a vending machine that dispenses naloxone at no cost, aiming to fulfill the mandates of Public Law 37-27, The Guam Opioid Overdose Act of 2023.

Opioid Crisis on Guam: A Growing Concern

Recent statistics reveal a worrying trend on Guam, with 15.5% of high school students and 6.7% of middle school students admitting to using prescription drugs like OxyContin and Codeine without a doctor's prescription. The local community is still compiling data on opioid misuse, but the addictive nature of opioids and the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic in the United States underscore the urgent need for preemptive measures. Naloxone has emerged as an indispensable tool in reversing opioid overdoses, saving lives, and bridging individuals to substance use disorder resources.

Empowering the Community with Knowledge and Tools

GBHWC is offering comprehensive, monthly training sessions on naloxone administration, which cover recognizing overdose signs and the steps to properly respond. A pivotal aspect of this initiative is the naloxone vending machine, accessible 24/7 outside the GBHWC's main entrance in Tamuning, ensuring that the community can easily obtain naloxone kits after undergoing training. "By offering free trainings and naloxone, we increase access to this life-saving medicine to our community members, so they have the necessary tools and knowledge to save lives," stated Director Theresa Arriola. The first community training session is scheduled for March 22, marking a significant step towards empowering the community to combat the opioid crisis effectively.

Accessing Life-Saving Medication Anytime

The naloxone vending machine's strategic placement ensures that individuals can access the medication anytime, fostering a safer community environment. This innovative approach not only increases the availability of naloxone but also destigmatizes its use, encouraging more people to take the training and be prepared to save lives. For more information about the naloxone vending machine and training sessions, the GBHWC Main office and the Prevention and Training Branch are available to assist.

As the Guam community grapples with the opioid crisis, initiatives like free naloxone training and the dispensing vending machine stand as beacons of hope. These efforts reflect a proactive stance against opioid overdoses, aiming to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary for prevention. With continued support and participation from the community, Guam can make significant strides in mitigating the impact of the opioid epidemic and fostering a path towards recovery and wellness.