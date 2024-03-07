GSK Expands COiMMUNITY Initiative: $2M in Grants to Boost US Adult Vaccination Rates, Targets Health Equity

GSK plc today unveiled an expanded commitment to the COiMMUNITY Initiative, aiming to enhance adult vaccination rates and bridge health equity gaps across the US. Rob Truckenmiller, Senior Vice President, Head of US Vaccines at GSK, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in prevention, announcing up to $2 million in grants for 2024, alongside revealing new data and tools to tackle traditional vaccination barriers.

Advertisment

Empowering Communities through Increased Funding

In a significant boost to health equity and vaccination rates, GSK has pledged up to $2 million in grants for 2024, doubling the previous year's commitment. The COiMMUNITY Initiative grants target local, state, and national nonprofits and community-based organizations striving to improve adult immunization. Success stories from the past year include a nationwide bilingual campaign by the Global Healthy Living Foundation and the American Lung Association's efforts to build vaccine confidence in rural Kentucky, showcasing the impactful work made possible by GSK's support.

Innovative Tools and Resources for Enhanced Immunization

Advertisment

Addressing the knowledge gap in adult vaccination, GSK has introduced two new resources: a patient vaccine log and EasyVaxTM, a mobile vaccine scheduler. These tools aim to facilitate the tracking of vaccinations and streamline the process of scheduling vaccine appointments, empowering healthcare providers and patients alike. With these resources, GSK seeks to improve vaccination follow-through, especially among adults aged 50-79, many of whom are unfamiliar with recommended vaccines.

Insightful Data Driving Forward-Looking Strategies

Revealing new data, GSK reported that average adult monthly non-flu vaccination rates in Q1-Q3 2023 have seen a 1% increase compared to the same period in 2019, marking the first instance of higher vaccination rates post-pandemic. This uptick, driven by Medicare and Medicaid claims, suggests a recovery in vaccination rates, potentially influenced by the Inflation Reduction Act's elimination of cost-sharing for adult vaccinations under Medicare. Vaccine Track, developed in collaboration with IQVIA, serves as a comprehensive platform for public health officials and medical professionals, offering insights into vaccination trends.

This renewed push by GSK under the COiMMUNITY Initiative reflects a broader industry commitment to public health and prevention. By addressing barriers to adult vaccination and leveraging new data and tools, GSK aims to foster a more equitable and healthy future. The initiative's success could serve as a blueprint for similar efforts worldwide, emphasizing the power of collaboration and innovation in overcoming public health challenges.