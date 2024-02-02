Growing Support for Legislation to Criminalize Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers, the frontline warriors of our society, may soon find solace in the form of federal legislation. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) recently convened a congressional briefing, underlining the escalating support for the Safety From Violence for Healthcare Employees (SAVE) Act. This bipartisan bill aims to criminalize violence and intimidation against healthcare workers.

Personal Narratives Evoke Unseen Reality

ACEP President Dr. Aisha Terry shared her personal experience of witnessing a nurse being assaulted by a patient, an incident far too common in the healthcare industry. Not only does such violence pose physical threats, but it also inflicts severe mental and emotional tolls on the victims. The frequent exposure to such hostile situations often results in various psychological issues and increased absenteeism among the hospital staff.

The ripple effects of this hostile work environment are now being felt in the broader healthcare sector. One such noticeable impact is the declining rate of applications for emergency medicine, as potential applicants are deterred by the increasing risks associated with the profession. The issue was brought to light by Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective measures.

The SAVE Act: A Ray of Hope

Rep. Larry Bucshon, MD, drew attention to the fact that healthcare workers are disproportionately victims of workplace assault. Yet, in the absence of any federal law offering them protection, they remain vulnerable. The proposed SAVE Act seeks to fill this lacuna by establishing legal penalties for assaulting or intimidating hospital staff. These penalties include provisions for fines and imprisonment, with exceptions made for those mentally incapacitated. The bill also proposes an allocation of $25 million annually for violence prevention measures in hospitals, with priority given to those demonstrating a need for security improvements and financial aid.

The unique challenges faced by rural hospitals were also discussed, with Mark Boucot, MBA, highlighting the need for tertiary mental health facilities. The issue of gun-free zones in hospitals was acknowledged but left unaddressed in the bill. Nonetheless, the SAVE Act is seen as a bipartisan 'great first step' towards ensuring a safer work environment for healthcare personnel.