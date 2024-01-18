Growing Complexity of Hospitalized Patients: A Call to Reinforce Healthcare Workforce

A recent study reveals the evolving landscape of hospital admissions, showing a significant surge in the complexity of patients over time. The comprehensive cohort study scrutinized 3.4 million nonelective hospital admissions in British Columbia between 2002 and 2017, unveiling a stark reality: today's hospitalized patients demand more resources and time than their predecessors.

The Rising Tide of Complexity

Patient admission patterns have shifted dramatically in recent years. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that patients admitted later in the study period were over twice as likely to have been funneled through the emergency department. These individuals were more likely to grapple with multiple acute medical issues and had a greater chance of suffering an adverse event during their stay.

Implications for Healthcare Systems

This escalating complexity of hospitalized patients underscores the urgent need for healthcare systems to bolster their workforce. Effectively managing the increasing demands of patient care requires a well-equipped, skilled workforce adept at handling the intricacies of complex care.

COVID-19: Exacerbating the Challenge

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the obstacles faced by the healthcare workforce. The crisis has led to an uptick in clinician burnout and attrition—issues that only underscore the importance of actionable investment in healthcare systems and their indispensable workforce.