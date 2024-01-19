Groundbreaking Xenotransplantation Experiment Successfully Attaches Pig Liver to Human Body

In a groundbreaking development that could redefine the field of organ transplantation, the University of Pennsylvania has successfully conducted an experiment in xenotransplantation. The unprecedented procedure involved attaching a pig liver to a brain-dead human body to filter blood. This approach, distinct from prior animal-to-human organ transplants, utilized the pig liver externally rather than implanting it within the body. The purpose of this experimental technique is to provide a supportive 'bridge' for patients with liver failure, mimicking the role dialysis plays for those with kidney failure.

Xenotransplantation Challenges and Advances

Xenotransplants have faced significant hurdles over the decades, primarily due to the human immune system's propensity to reject animal tissues. However, the landscape of xenotransplantation has seen a shift with recent advancements involving the use of pigs bred with genetically modified organs. These modifications make pig organs more similar to human organs, thereby enhancing compatibility and reducing the likelihood of rejection.

Previous xenotransplantation procedures have included temporary kidney transplants and heart transplants from pigs to brain-dead donors. These procedures have yielded mixed outcomes, paving the way for significant improvements in the field.

The FDA and Xenotransplantation

The Food and Drug Administration is currently contemplating authorizing a small group of Americans in dire need of new organs to participate in studies involving pig hearts or kidneys. The liver, a vital organ responsible for filtering blood, eliminating waste, and producing substances necessary for bodily functions, presents unique complexities compared to kidneys and hearts. As of now, approximately 10,000 people in the U.S. are on the waiting list for a liver transplant.

The University of Pennsylvania's Experiment

In the groundbreaking experiment conducted by the University of Pennsylvania, a genetically modified pig liver was attached to a device by OrganOx, typically used to preserve human livers for transplants. The body used in the study was donated by a family whose deceased member's organs were unsuitable for donation. The experiment lasted 72 hours and demonstrated the pig liver's ability to filter blood efficiently without any sign of damage.

While there have been attempts to develop liver dialysis-like machines and previous experiments with pig livers, this recent experiment represents a significant leap forward due to the advanced genetic techniques employed. Experts in the field have hailed the research as a potentially transformative development for the treatment of liver failure.