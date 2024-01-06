en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Study Unveils Key DNA Methylation Changes in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patients

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Key DNA Methylation Changes in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patients

A groundbreaking study has unearthed significant DNA methylation changes in individuals with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a condition marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries supplying the lungs. The extensive research involved scrutinizing the DNA methylation profiles of peripheral blood from 429 PAH patients and comparing them with 1206 control subjects. The process was executed using the high-precision Illumina Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip Kit.

Key Methylation Sites and Their Implications

The study distinguished three CpG methylation sites exhibiting significant differences between PAH individuals and controls. This discovery suggests these sites may be instrumental in the progression of the disease. The most prominent CpG site is situated near the gene for cathepsin Z (CTSZ), a protein involved in regulating the extracellular matrix—a critical factor in PAH pathology.

Stable Biomarkers for PAH

Notably, the study revealed consistent methylation levels at these CpG sites over time, emphasizing their potential as stable biomarkers for PAH. Furthermore, the methylation profiles of established genes known to underlie heritable PAH were examined, revealing a specific marker within BMP10 demonstrating elevated methylation in PAH patients.

CTSZ Dysregulation and PAH Pathology

Further scrutiny indicated that the altered methylation at CTSZ observed in blood cells is also present in the pulmonary endothelium, a primary site of injury in PAH. The study also discovered that plasma levels of CTSZ were elevated in PAH patients and that CTSZ promotes apoptosis in human pulmonary artery endothelial cells (hPAEC) in response to inflammatory stimuli. These findings hint at the possibility of CTSZ dysregulation contributing to PAH pathology, underscoring the potential of DNA methylation profiles as biomarkers for the disease.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
The A&E series ‘Hoarders’ has made a triumphant return with its 15th season, continuing to shed light on the often misunderstood issue of hoarding. The show, renowned for its compassionate approach, helps individuals overwhelmed by their possessions and provides them with tools to declutter their homes, and by extension, their lives. The experts on the
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
15 mins ago
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
16 mins ago
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
12 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
13 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
14 mins ago
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
21 seconds
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
1 min
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
2 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
2 mins
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
3 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
3 mins
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
4 mins
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
5 mins
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
6 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
22 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app