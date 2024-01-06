Groundbreaking Study Unveils Key DNA Methylation Changes in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patients

A groundbreaking study has unearthed significant DNA methylation changes in individuals with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a condition marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries supplying the lungs. The extensive research involved scrutinizing the DNA methylation profiles of peripheral blood from 429 PAH patients and comparing them with 1206 control subjects. The process was executed using the high-precision Illumina Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip Kit.

Key Methylation Sites and Their Implications

The study distinguished three CpG methylation sites exhibiting significant differences between PAH individuals and controls. This discovery suggests these sites may be instrumental in the progression of the disease. The most prominent CpG site is situated near the gene for cathepsin Z (CTSZ), a protein involved in regulating the extracellular matrix—a critical factor in PAH pathology.

Stable Biomarkers for PAH

Notably, the study revealed consistent methylation levels at these CpG sites over time, emphasizing their potential as stable biomarkers for PAH. Furthermore, the methylation profiles of established genes known to underlie heritable PAH were examined, revealing a specific marker within BMP10 demonstrating elevated methylation in PAH patients.

CTSZ Dysregulation and PAH Pathology

Further scrutiny indicated that the altered methylation at CTSZ observed in blood cells is also present in the pulmonary endothelium, a primary site of injury in PAH. The study also discovered that plasma levels of CTSZ were elevated in PAH patients and that CTSZ promotes apoptosis in human pulmonary artery endothelial cells (hPAEC) in response to inflammatory stimuli. These findings hint at the possibility of CTSZ dysregulation contributing to PAH pathology, underscoring the potential of DNA methylation profiles as biomarkers for the disease.