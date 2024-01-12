en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression

In an extraordinary scientific breakthrough, researchers have deciphered a crucial molecular mechanism that accelerates the progression of pancreatic cancer, a lethal disease often diagnosed at a terminal stage. The study, a joint endeavor by Moffitt Cancer Center and several international institutions, was featured in Nature Communications. The researchers centered their study on RNA splicing, a critical process that alters RNA sequences before they synthesize proteins.

RBFOX2: A Critical Player in Pancreatic Cancer

The team discovered the protein RBFOX2, a significant element in RNA splicing, as a key component in the progression of pancreatic cancer. Metastatic pancreatic cancer cells were found to have diminished levels of RBFOX2, suggesting its role as a tumor suppressor inhibiting metastasis. The absence of RBFOX2 was observed to escalate cell migration, invasion, tumor development, and metastasis, chiefly by influencing the splicing of RNA molecules that encode proteins responsible for cytoskeletal remodeling.

Implications of RBFOX2 Loss

One of the proteins affected by RBFOX2 loss is ABI1, which, without RBFOX2, is relocated to the cell periphery, thereby facilitating cell migration. These findings underscore the importance of alternative RNA splicing in the progression of cancer and suggest that further exploration of RBFOX2 splicing activity is warranted.

Pathway to Potential Therapies

The insights derived from this study have significant implications for the development of targeted therapies for pancreatic cancer, focusing on the restoration of RBFOX2 protein levels or the targeting of the altered cytoskeletal structures to inhibit cancer cell invasion and metastasis. The study, funded by various cancer research grants and awards, has shed light on the role of RBFOX2 in pancreatic cancer, potentially paving the way for improved treatment strategies.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
The corridors of the International Space Station (ISS) hum with activity as crew members plunge into a series of scientific experiments and crucial maintenance operations. In the quest to advance our understanding of living in space, each experiment and operation conducted here carries immense significance, transforming the ISS into a petri dish of innovation and
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
9 mins ago
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
9 mins ago
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
3 mins ago
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
5 mins ago
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
8 mins ago
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Latest Headlines
World News
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
28 seconds
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
2 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
3 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
4 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
5 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
5 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
7 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
7 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app