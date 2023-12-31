en English
Health

Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes

A breakthrough study led by researchers from the University of Otago and Massey University School of Sport, Exercise and Nutrition, has shed light on the potential health benefits of keratin protein derived from sheep’s wool for individuals grappling with type-2 diabetes. Spearheaded by Professors George Dias, Margreet Vissers, and David Rowlands, the research, underpinned by a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Smart Ideas grant, suggested that the unique amino acid composition of keratin could play a pivotal role in improving insulin sensitivity.

Unleashing the Potential of Keratin

The researchers’ focus was drawn towards keratin due to its rich composition of cysteine, glycine, and arginine. Prior to being used in trials, the wool undergoes a meticulous cleaning process followed by a novel method that employs high-pressure microwave technology to break down the keratin for digestion.

The Trial and its Findings

Over a span of 14 weeks, 35 participants with type-2 diabetes were included in the trial. Each participant consumed a daily dose of 17 grams of keratin blended with whey protein, delivered in the form of muffins and capsules, while also participating in a standardised exercise program. The promising results indicated a significant enhancement in glucose uptake from the bloodstream into muscle tissues.

What Lies Ahead?

While the keratin protein is still being developed as a prototype food product, the researchers believe that with further improvements, it holds the potential to play a significant role in blood sugar control and energy regulation. It could also possibly reduce medication dependence for type-2 diabetes patients, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

Health New Zealand Science & Technology
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

