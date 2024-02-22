Groundbreaking Study Reveals Ovulation Continues for One-Third of Trans Masculine Individuals on Testosterone

When we talk about the transformative journey many trans masculine people embark on, testosterone therapy often emerges as a cornerstone of transitioning. It's a pathway not just towards aligning one's physical appearance with their gender identity, but also a step closer to mental and emotional alignment. However, a recent study conducted by Amsterdam UMC's Center of Expertise on Gender Dysphoria throws a spotlight on an unexpected twist in this journey: despite testosterone therapy, one-third of trans masculine individuals continue to ovulate, challenging previously held assumptions about fertility and hormonal treatment.

Advertisment

A Closer Look at the Study

The research, spearheaded by Joyce Asseler, a PhD candidate, and Norah van Mello, a gynecologist, delved into the ovarian tissue of 52 transgender individuals who had been on testosterone therapy for at least one year and subsequently underwent oophorectomy as part of their gender-affirming treatment. Astonishingly, the findings revealed that 17 participants (33%) showed signs of recent ovulation. This discovery is particularly striking because it was previously assumed that menstruation cessation, a common effect of testosterone therapy, was indicative of halted ovulation. The research underscores a critical gap in understanding the full impact of testosterone on the reproductive systems of trans masculine people.

The Implications of Ongoing Ovulation

This revelation has profound implications for trans masculine individuals, especially those engaging in sexual activities with partners capable of producing sperm. The fact that a significant portion of individuals on testosterone therapy continue to ovulate despite not menstruating means that the risk of unplanned pregnancies remains a reality. This finding is a clarion call for both trans individuals and healthcare providers to reconsider contraceptive measures as a necessary part of transitioning care, particularly for those not seeking pregnancy. Moreover, the study highlights instances of participants experiencing abdominal cramping, a symptom that could mistakenly be dismissed as unrelated to reproductive activities, thereby refining the understanding of healthcare needs within this community.