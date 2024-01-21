Groundbreaking Study Reveals New Role of Circular RNAs in Liver Fibrosis

In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent study has identified a hitherto unknown role of circular RNAs (circRNAs), particularly one known as cVIM, in the progression of liver fibrosis. This condition, marked by the excessive build-up of extracellular matrix, can lead to serious health complications like cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, making it a significant health burden globally.

Unveiling the Role of cVIM

One of the key drivers of liver fibrosis is the activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs). Thus, finding strategies to suppress HSC activation is critical for developing effective treatments. The study in question utilized circRNA microarray analysis to investigate the differences in circRNA expression between fibrotic and normal mouse livers. This investigation led to the discovery that cVIM, derived from the vimentin gene, is significantly upregulated in activated HSCs.

cVIM: A Catalyst for Liver Fibrosis

Not stopping at mere identification, the study delved deeper into the role of cVIM in liver fibrosis. It was found that cVIM acts as a sponge for miR-122-5p and miR-9-5p. By doing so, it enhances the expression of type I TGF-β receptor (TGFBR1 and TGFBR2), promoting activation of the TGF-β/Smad pathway, thus exacerbating liver fibrosis.

Implications of the Discovery

The findings suggest that cVIM plays a pivotal role in promoting liver fibrosis and offer a fresh outlook on the potential therapeutic role of circRNAs in treating liver fibrosis. Despite the importance of hepatic stellate cell activation in liver fibrosis, there is a dearth of approved anti-fibrogenic agents. This novel understanding of cVIM's role could pave the way for the development of potential therapeutic strategies to suppress HSC activation, thereby slowing or halting the progression of liver fibrosis.