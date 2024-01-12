Groundbreaking Study Reveals Blood Flow’s Role in Brain Pericyte Development

In a landmark study, DU Jiulin’s group at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has devised a zebrafish model to scrutinize the development of brain pericytes. These pivotal cells contribute to the maintenance of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) integrity, which safeguards the brain from harmful substances in the bloodstream. The research team has unveiled that blood flow stimulates the growth of pericytes through the mechanosensitive ion channel Piezo1 found on vascular endothelial cells (ECs) and downstream Notch signaling.

An Expanded Pericyte Population

The study observed an intriguing phenomenon – pericytes augmented their population through proliferation after infiltrating the brain. This process was significantly enhanced by increased blood flow. The activation of Piezo1 heightened Notch signaling activity in ECs, an indispensable requirement for the impact of blood flow on pericyte proliferation.

Enhanced Notch Signaling Promotes Division

Through rigorous experimentation, the team demonstrated that enhanced Notch signaling in ECs could directly stir up the signaling in pericytes, promoting their division. This seminal discovery sheds light on the intricate role of blood flow in brain vascular development.

Potential Therapeutic Strategies for Neurological Disorders

These findings pave the way for potential therapeutic strategies for neurological disorders. By targeting Piezo1 or Notch signaling, it might be possible to boost brain pericyte function and, in turn, enhance brain vessel health. This could have far-reaching implications for the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, and stroke. These conditions could potentially be managed more effectively by enhancing BBB integrity through pericyte proliferation.