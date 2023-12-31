en English
Health

Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 pm EST
A groundbreaking study, published in Nature Microbiology, has unveiled a crucial link between the presence of Streptococcus agalactiae (Group B Streptococcus; GBS) DNA in the placenta and a heightened risk of neonatal unit (NNU) admission for newborns. The research was carried out by a team led by Francesca Gaccioli, Ph.D., at the University of Cambridge.

Unraveling the GBS Connection

The researchers meticulously reanalyzed existing data and conducted a case-control study. Their findings were startling: term infants with placental GBS had an odds ratio of 3.3 for NNU admission compared to those without it. This discovery was further solidified by a validation study that revealed an odds ratio of 2.4.

Implications of Placental GBS

Infants with placental GBS were notably more likely to be admitted to the NNU with conditions like probable but culture-negative sepsis, proven GBS sepsis, chorioamnionitis, and funisitis. The study suggests a significant correlation between placental GBS and these severe neonatal conditions.

Fetal Cytokine Storm: A Marker of Inflammation?

An especially intriguing finding was the occurrence of a fetal cytokine storm in 36% of cases with placental GBS DNA, contrasted with just 4% in those without it. This suggests a strong pro-inflammatory response in the former group, underlining the potential threats posed by placental GBS.

It’s worth noting that the study also delves into the role of vertically transmitted infections, such as Listeria monocytogenes and Treponema pallidum, in fetal morbidity and mortality. These bacteria can cross the placenta, infecting the fetus, and highlighting the critical role of placental immunity in resisting infection. Some of the authors have disclosed affiliations with the biopharmaceutical industry, a detail disclosed for the sake of transparency.

In conclusion, the study suggests that the detection of GBS DNA in the placenta can serve as a predictive marker for severe neonatal conditions. This discovery could potentially pave the way for improved prenatal diagnostics and interventions, thereby reducing the risk of NNU admission for newborns.

