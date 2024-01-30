Groundbreaking Study Links Oncofoetal Ecosystems to Cancer Recurrence and Immunotherapy Response

In a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough, a research consortium consisting of the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, and international partners have successfully established a link between oncofoetal ecosystems in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cancer recurrence and response to immunotherapy. This pivotal study, published in Nature Cancer, posits that oncofoetal ecosystems could potentially become biomarkers for treating HCC, one of the most prevalent and lethal forms of cancer globally.
The Oncofoetal Ecosystem: A Closer Look
In their previous research, the team discovered that HCC cells ingeniously fabricate a foetal-like environment, thereby camouflaging themselves from immune detection and proliferating more aggressively. Building on this knowledge, the current study meticulously analysed a single-cell atlas of over a quarter-million cells from liver cancer patients, employing state-of-the-art sequencing techniques. Through this comprehensive investigation, they identified a specific type of cell, the POSTN+ cancer-associated fibroblast, as being central to oncofoetal reprogramming.
Implications of the Discovery
This reprogramming not only suppresses the immune system but also enhances cancer aggressiveness, early recurrence, and the response to immunotherapy. The implications of this discovery are manifold. It opens new avenues for using foetal POSTN+ cancer-associated fibroblasts as a biomarker for other forms of cancer and developing therapeutic strategies explicitly targeting this cell signature.
The Collaborative Effort
The study was facilitated by multiple grants from the Singapore Ministry of Health, the National Research Foundation Singapore, among others. NCCS, a participant in this research collaboration, is a renowned cancer centre dedicated to providing care and conducting clinical and translational research. In 2023, NCCS expanded its facilities, including the inauguration of the new Goh Cheng Liang Proton Therapy Centre. A*STAR's Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN) is a research consortium with a primary focus on human translational immunology research.