en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies

A groundbreaking study at Korea University’s Anam Hospital has identified a novel link between vestibular neuritis, a common cause of acute dizziness, and anti-GQ1b antibodies. The research, published in the renowned journal Neurology, offers a fresh perspective on the role of autoimmunity in the onset of acute dizziness, potentially paving the way for future immunotherapeutic interventions.

Anti-GQ1b Antibodies and Vestibular Neuritis

The study, led by Prof. Sun-Uk Lee and Prof. Euyhyun Park, discovered that 11% of patients suffering from vestibular neuritis tested positive for antiganglioside antibodies. Furthermore, 33% of these patients exhibited bilateral vestibular damage, a condition typically associated with anti-GQ1b antibody syndrome.

Anti-GQ1b antibodies are known to induce neurological symptoms by attacking ganglioside cells, a crucial component of nerve cell membranes. Ganglioside antigens, particularly GQ1b, are abundant in the human vestibular nerve and cranial nerves that regulate balance, body motion sensations, and ocular movement. It is noteworthy that the anti-GQ1b antibody syndrome typically manifests as double vision.

Implications for Future Therapeutics

The researchers observed a correlation between the remediation of vestibular nerve deficits and a decrease in antiganglioside antibodies. This finding underscores the potential of immunotherapeutic interventions in patients with acute vestibular syndrome.

Prof. Sun-Uk Lee emphasized the significant discomfort caused by acute dizziness and the challenges in diagnosing the condition. He expressed hope that these findings would assist patients and inform future treatment strategies, thereby enhancing the quality of care for those suffering from acute dizziness.

Unraveling the Role of Autoimmunity

This research highlights the crucial role of autoimmunity in acute dizziness, a common but often overlooked aspect. As the first study of its kind to establish a link between vestibular neuritis and anti-GQ1b antibodies, it opens up new research avenues that could lead to innovative treatments for patients with acute vestibular syndrome.

0
Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
26 seconds ago
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
In a significant development, Dr. Klaus Romero has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), a prominent global leader in drug development. He succeeds Daniel M. Jorgensen, M.D., MPH, MBA, stepping into the role with a vision to accelerate the production of innovative therapies and to revolutionize
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
13 mins ago
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
15 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
51 seconds ago
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
6 mins ago
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
9 mins ago
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
27 seconds
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
49 seconds
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
52 seconds
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Dashed: A Closer Look at Player's Situational Awareness
54 seconds
Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Dashed: A Closer Look at Player's Situational Awareness
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
3 mins
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
4 mins
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
6 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
6 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
6 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app