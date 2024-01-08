en English
Health

Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Columbia and Rutgers universities has revealed shocking levels of nanoplastic particles in bottled water. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that bottled water contains an average of nearly 250,000 nanoplastic particles per liter, which is 10 to 100 times greater than previous estimates.

Uncharted Territory of Nanoplastics

Nanoplastics, particles smaller than a micron, can pass through human tissues, potentially entering the bloodstream. This capacity has raised concerns over potential health implications, with the effects on human tissues and cellular functions yet to be fully understood. The study identified a variety of plastics in the bottled water, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), nylon, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), some of which have been linked to disruptions in the nervous or endocrine systems.

Origins of the Nanoplastics

The study suggests that a significant portion of the nanoplastic contamination originates from the plastic bottles themselves and the reverse osmosis membrane filters utilized in the bottling process. The researchers observed that levels of nanoplastic particles varied across different bottled water brands, with counts ranging from 110,000 to 400,000 per liter.

Addressing the Nanoplastic Concern

While the International Bottled Water Association maintains that there is no scientific consensus on the nanoplastics’ impact, the study’s findings have prompted its authors to reduce their bottled water consumption. Some have even switched to filtered tap water, despite fears that filters may also introduce plastics. External experts acknowledge the potential dangers of nanoplastics but emphasize that further research is needed to fully comprehend their effects.

The study’s revelations come amid global concerns about plastic pollution and ongoing efforts to negotiate a plastics treaty. Utilizing a dual laser microscope technology invented 15 years ago, the researchers were able to identify these minuscule plastic particles. Future research plans include an investigation into the presence of microplastics and nanoplastics in tap water, revealing a broader concern about the ubiquity of plastics in our water sources.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

