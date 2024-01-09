en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered that a standard one-liter bottle of water may contain nearly 240,000 fragments of plastic, the majority of which are nanoplastics. These minuscule particles, which measure less than 1 micrometer in length, are small enough to infiltrate human cells and make their way into the bloodstream. The study, published in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, utilized an innovative microscopy technique and a data-based algorithm to detect these nanoplastics, revealing that the amount of plastic in bottled water could be up to 100 times greater than previous estimates.

Filling in the Knowledge Gap on Nanoplastic Pollution

The study’s findings are significant as they expose the potential health risks associated with nanoplastic consumption. Nanoplastics are seen as more dangerous than microplastics due to their ability to affect human organs and even cross the placenta. This newfound presence of nanoplastic particles in water raises serious concerns about the health implications of plastic pollution, which may have been drastically underestimated until now.

The study examined water from three popular, albeit undisclosed, bottled water brands. The results showed a range of 110,000 to 370,000 minute plastic particles per liter, with a staggering 90% of these identified as nanoplastics. The research team, which included lead author Naixin Qian and co-author Beizhan Yan from Columbia University, believe their work could help bridge the current knowledge gap on nanoplastic pollution.

Plastic, A Pervasive Threat

The study also underscores the ubiquitous nature of plastic in our environment, with the world producing over 450 million tons of plastic annually. The discovery of such high levels of nanoplastics in bottled water may compel consumers to consider alternatives, like tap water. However, the researchers do not explicitly advise against drinking bottled water when necessary.

Yet, the researchers themselves have reportedly reduced their consumption of bottled water since conducting the study, perhaps a tacit acknowledgment of the potential risks involved. While the exact health impacts of nanoplastics are still uncertain, it’s clear the world needs to reckon with its plastic pollution problem, not just for environmental reasons, but for the sake of public health as well.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
In a solemn moment of acknowledgment, the district council of Masindi has paid tribute to the late Dr. Abiriga Gino, who served commendably as the district health officer. His untimely demise, which occurred last Sunday, has left a void in the community he tirelessly served. A Pillar of Health in Masindi Dr. Gino was widely
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
4 mins ago
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
6 mins ago
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
2 mins ago
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
3 mins ago
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
3 mins ago
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
56 seconds
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
1 min
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
2 mins
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
3 mins
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
3 mins
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
3 mins
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
4 mins
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
4 mins
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
56 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app