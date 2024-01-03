en English
Health

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

A landmark study from the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology has unveiled a genetic mutation that provides substantial protection against Parkinson’s disease. The research team identified a rare variant in a mitochondrial microprotein known as SHLP2. Individuals carrying this mutation have a 50% lower risk of developing Parkinson’s compared to those without it. Remarkably, this variant is mainly observed in people of European ancestry.

SHLP2: A Shield Against Aging-Related Diseases

SHLP2 was initially discovered by Pinchas Cohen at the USC Leonard Davis School in 2016. It has since been associated with protection against aging-related diseases, including cancer. The recent study showed that SHLP2 levels increase in Parkinson’s disease as a defensive reaction. However, it often falls short in keeping up with the progression of the disease.

Unveiling the Protective Variant of SHLP2

The protective variant of SHLP2 was discovered through a data-driven analysis and screening of thousands of subjects from various health studies. This variant is a ‘gain-of-function’ mutation that enhances the microprotein’s expression and stability. Crucially, it aids in maintaining the activity of the mitochondrial complex 1 enzyme, which is essential for cellular function. This enzyme has been linked with Parkinson’s, strokes, and heart attacks.

Implications of the Study

The enhanced stability of this SHLP2 variant means it can bind more stably to mitochondrial complex 1, reducing mitochondrial dysfunction. The findings of the study, which included experiments on human tissue samples and mouse models, could steer the development of new therapies. Furthermore, it may provide insights into other mutations in mitochondrial microproteins. The study was a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions, including USC, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, and Boston University.

Health Science & Technology United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

