Health

Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Two pioneering studies are underway, addressing significant aspects of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals. The first, helmed by Dr. Christi Batamula, is centred around Family Language Planning for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children and their families. The second, led by Dr. Michelle Carr at the Université de Montréal, delves into the correlation between sleep patterns and mental health among the Deaf and hard of hearing populations.

Family Language Planning for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children

The aim of this study is to explore how bilingual and multilingual families with young Deaf and hard of hearing children incorporate multiple languages, including sign language, into their daily routines. This research could bridge a significant gap in early intervention services by offering resources and guidance to families and professionals on managing bilingualism in Deaf and hard of hearing children. The ultimate goal is to enhance language and communication opportunities to mitigate the risks of language deprivation and developmental delays.

Sleep Patterns and Mental Health in Deaf Populations

The second study is focused on the objective and subjective characteristics of sleep and mental health in Deaf and hard of hearing populations. Granted a fund of $98,500, the research aims to validate the relationship between sleep patterns and mental health, identify those at higher risk for sleep disturbances, and inform future clinical approaches to address sleep and mental health disparities among Deaf and hard of hearing groups.

Sign Language in Mainstream Education

There is a growing recognition of the importance of language planning for Deaf children in mainstream schools. The decision to introduce British Sign Language as a GCSE from September 2025 has received widespread acclaim. Amy, a Deaf student, shares her personal experience with learning sign language and its positive impact on her academic and social life, highlighting the potential benefits of this initiative.

In conclusion, these researches and initiatives are making strides towards a more inclusive world for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals. They are not only breaking down barriers but also paving the way for understanding and addressing the unique challenges this community faces.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

