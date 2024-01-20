Groundbreaking Stroke Recovery Therapy Shows Promise in Mice

In a groundbreaking study, scientists from Lund University, the University of Rome La Sapeinza, and Washington University at St. Louis have unveiled a potential new therapy for stroke recovery. This treatment, which targets the metabotropic glutamate receptor mGluR5, has demonstrated promising results in restoring brain function and improving sensorimotor abilities in mice following a stroke.

Potential for Delayed Treatment

Remarkably, this therapy has proven effective even when administered several days after a stroke. This discovery could revolutionize stroke treatment as currently available therapies must be initiated within 4.5 hours of the event. While the treatment did not minimize the extent of brain damage, it stimulated activity in the undamaged parts of the brain's connectome, leading to functional improvements.

Combination with Rehabilitation

The study, published in the journal Brain, also suggested that the mGluR5 inhibitor treatment could be combined with rehabilitation exercises for enhanced results. Housing the rodents in environments rich with various stimuli, for example, led to further improvements in sensorimotor function.

Need for Human Trials

Despite the encouraging results, the researchers caution that the findings are based on animal models and further testing in human trials is necessary. However, the potential for human application is high, given that mGluR5 inhibitors have been well-tolerated in previous human studies for other neurological conditions. The research has received support from several funding bodies, including the Swedish Research Council and the Multipark Strategic Research Area.

In conclusion, this innovative study opens new horizons in stroke recovery therapy, demonstrating the potential for improved brain function restoration and sensorimotor abilities, even when treatment is initiated several days post-stroke. The findings also indicate the potential for combining this therapy with rehabilitation exercises for enhanced effects. However, further studies are necessary to validate these findings in humans.