Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells

Researchers have made a significant leap in the field of synthetic biology by developing a system to regulate protein translation in mammalian cells. This breakthrough is achieved via the manipulation of mRNA circularization. The mechanism comprises synthetic mRNA transcripts with a control region containing RNA Binding Protein (RBP) specific aptamers in the 3′ UTR.

The Role of Synthetic Translation Initiation Factor

Translation of this mRNA is hinged on a Synthetic Translation Initiation Factor (STIF) that mimics Poly(A) Binding Protein (PABP). The STIF works by binding the aptamer and a member of the preinitiation complex. Various STIFs were engineered by fusing archaeal ribosomal protein L7Ae to different eukaryotic initiation factor-binding proteins (eIFBPs), like PABP, eIF4G, eIF4E, NSP3, and VPg.

Overcoming Challenges

A significant hurdle in this research was the high basal expression levels. However, this was mitigated by introducing shRNA binding sites to remove the natural poly(A) tail, thereby enhancing STIF-dependent regulation. Aptamer repeats downstream of the coding region fine-tuned the regulation, acting as a poly(A) surrogate. Hammerhead ribozyme (HHR) motifs were used for poly(A) signal self-excision, with NSP3 demonstrating the highest fold induction for SEAP mRNA translation regulation.

STIF-Dependent Regulation Scheme

The STIF-dependent regulation scheme has proven to be modular and compatible with different RBP aptamer systems. STIF specificity was further demonstrated through experiments showing that non-specific eIFBP overexpression could not activate gene expression. NSP3 emerged as the preferred choice for further engineering due to its minimal interference with cellular processes.

Therapeutic Applications

The research also developed bipartite STIF systems with inducible protein-protein interactions. This development paves the way for flexible gene expression systems responding to various signals, demonstrating the potential for creating gene switches and sensors. A clinically relevant gene switch was developed using grazoprevir, an FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C, hinting at potential applications for therapeutic transgene delivery. In vivo experiments with mice demonstrated dose-dependent, grazoprevir-inducible transgene expression. The system was also tested with insulin as a therapeutic output in a diabetes mouse model, showing effectiveness in restoring blood insulin and glucose levels.