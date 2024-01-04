en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells

Researchers have made a significant leap in the field of synthetic biology by developing a system to regulate protein translation in mammalian cells. This breakthrough is achieved via the manipulation of mRNA circularization. The mechanism comprises synthetic mRNA transcripts with a control region containing RNA Binding Protein (RBP) specific aptamers in the 3′ UTR.

The Role of Synthetic Translation Initiation Factor

Translation of this mRNA is hinged on a Synthetic Translation Initiation Factor (STIF) that mimics Poly(A) Binding Protein (PABP). The STIF works by binding the aptamer and a member of the preinitiation complex. Various STIFs were engineered by fusing archaeal ribosomal protein L7Ae to different eukaryotic initiation factor-binding proteins (eIFBPs), like PABP, eIF4G, eIF4E, NSP3, and VPg.

Overcoming Challenges

A significant hurdle in this research was the high basal expression levels. However, this was mitigated by introducing shRNA binding sites to remove the natural poly(A) tail, thereby enhancing STIF-dependent regulation. Aptamer repeats downstream of the coding region fine-tuned the regulation, acting as a poly(A) surrogate. Hammerhead ribozyme (HHR) motifs were used for poly(A) signal self-excision, with NSP3 demonstrating the highest fold induction for SEAP mRNA translation regulation.

STIF-Dependent Regulation Scheme

The STIF-dependent regulation scheme has proven to be modular and compatible with different RBP aptamer systems. STIF specificity was further demonstrated through experiments showing that non-specific eIFBP overexpression could not activate gene expression. NSP3 emerged as the preferred choice for further engineering due to its minimal interference with cellular processes.

Therapeutic Applications

The research also developed bipartite STIF systems with inducible protein-protein interactions. This development paves the way for flexible gene expression systems responding to various signals, demonstrating the potential for creating gene switches and sensors. A clinically relevant gene switch was developed using grazoprevir, an FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C, hinting at potential applications for therapeutic transgene delivery. In vivo experiments with mice demonstrated dose-dependent, grazoprevir-inducible transgene expression. The system was also tested with insulin as a therapeutic output in a diabetes mouse model, showing effectiveness in restoring blood insulin and glucose levels.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
30 seconds ago
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
The global market for natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics is in a rapid growth phase, doubling in value from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028. This expansion, projected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70% from 2022 to 2028, is primarily driven by the
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
3 mins ago
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
4 mins ago
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
1 min ago
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
3 mins ago
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
3 mins ago
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
25 seconds
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
29 seconds
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
31 seconds
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
47 seconds
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
49 seconds
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
1 min
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
1 min
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Dallas Cowboys Announce Pro Bowl Starters: A Testament to Individual Achievements and Team Strength
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Announce Pro Bowl Starters: A Testament to Individual Achievements and Team Strength
Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles
1 min
Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app