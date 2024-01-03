en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson’s Disease to Gut Bacteria

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson’s Disease to Gut Bacteria

A potentially groundbreaking discovery has been made in the field of Parkinson’s disease research, possibly unraveling the mysterious cause of this debilitating neurological disorder. Scientists have identified a link between Parkinson’s disease and a strain of gut bacteria known as Desulfovibrio, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of this disease, which to date has no known cure.

Desulfovibrio: A Potential Key to Parkinson’s

Professor Per Saris from the University of Helsinki led a study that suggests a majority of Parkinson’s cases may be attributed to environmental exposure to strains of Desulfovibrio bacteria. The research indicates that only about 10% of cases are caused by genetic factors, thus shifting the focus to environmental triggers as the potential primary cause.

Protein Accumulation in the Presence of Bacteria

Using a worm model, the research team observed an alarming accumulation of the protein α-synuclein, typically found in the brain and spinal cord, in the presence of Desulfovibrio bacteria. This accumulation of α-synuclein is associated with the predominant symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as tremors and slowness of movement.

A New Pathway for Treatment

This groundbreaking discovery paves the way for the development of new screening methods to identify carriers of the harmful Desulfovibrio bacteria. Furthermore, it encourages the exploration of treatments aimed at removing these strains from the gut. Such interventions could potentially alleviate or slow the progression of Parkinson’s symptoms, offering newfound hope to those affected by this progressive neurological disorder.

The full study is published in the journal ‘Frontiers.’ This landmark discovery follows another significant study on neurodegenerative diseases, specifically focusing on frontotemporal dementia. This previous research found a buildup of the protein TAF15 in the brain and spinal cord of patients, adding to our understanding of protein accumulation in neurodegenerative disorders such as dementias and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
56 seconds ago
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is exploring the potential of a novel procedure for type 2 diabetes patients known as endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing (EDMR). This process involves the deployment of heat to eliminate the lining of the duodenum, a section of the small intestine, with the expectation of it regenerating.
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
4 mins ago
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
5 mins ago
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
57 seconds ago
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
4 mins ago
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
4 mins ago
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
21 seconds
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
27 seconds
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
56 seconds
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
57 seconds
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
1 min
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
2 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
2 mins
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
3 mins
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
3 mins
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app