Africa

Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru

Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru, a distinguished scholar in the field of reproductive healthcare and a pioneer of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in Sub-Saharan Africa, has launched the Institute of Assisted Reproductive Technology Ltd./GTE. This institute aims to revolutionize the landscape of assisted reproductive technology in Nigeria and across Africa.

Transforming Reproductive Healthcare

The institute, under the leadership of Ashiru, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS), is poised to foster innovation in research, comprehensive training, and collaboration with universities. The aim is to address infertility-related conditions and enhance medical research and education in the field of reproductive healthcare. The institute will be focusing on key techniques such as IVF, embryology, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), trophectoderm biopsy, ovarian stimulation, oocyte retrieval, and the integration of ultrasonography in IVF procedures.

Addressing Infertility

The objectives of the institute are manifold. It seeks to promote advanced research into the causes of infertility, improve diagnosis and treatment methods, provide specialized training to health professionals in the field, and establish degree programs in assisted reproductive technology. By doing so, it aims to create a center of innovation for reproductive healthcare and push the boundaries of medical science and education in the region.

Dispelling Myths and Misconceptions

Moreover, the institute is poised to counter misconceptions around IVF and Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART). It addresses claims that IVF babies are more susceptible to health disorders like cancer and infertility, asserting that there is no increased risk compared to naturally born babies. The institute also sheds light on the procedures involved in retrieving oocytes and sperm for IVF, further clarifying that the practice of Nigerian youths selling their reproductive cells is a myth.

Africa Health Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

