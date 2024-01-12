en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells

In a groundbreaking collaborative study, researchers from the University of York, the Francis Crick Institute, the University of Oxford, and Oxford Archaeology have developed a novel DNA testing method that accurately measures the number of chromosomes in ancient human cells. This innovative technique has led to the identification of an Iron Age infant with Down’s syndrome and the first prehistoric individual with mosaic Turner syndrome, both dating back approximately 2,500 years.

Unraveling the Genetic Tapestry of the Past

The tested ancient DNA spanned time periods from the Iron Age to the Post-Medieval period, representing a diverse range of societies and cultures. The subjects lived with chromosomal abnormalities caused by an extra or missing chromosome, leading to conditions such as Down’s syndrome, mosaic Turner syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, and Jacob’s syndrome.

Despite the inherent challenges of analyzing degraded and contaminated ancient DNA, the new technique has allowed researchers to gain a deeper understanding of these conditions’ historical presence. This breakthrough shines a new light on human history, revealing the persistent thread of genetic diversity that weaves through our ancestors’ lives.

Living with Chromosomal Abnormalities

The individuals identified with chromosomal abnormalities experienced delayed puberty and were buried according to their society’s customs, without possessions. This suggests that these individuals were not ostracized but rather accepted and treated as equal members of their communities.

These findings challenge the contemporary perception of genetic conditions, highlighting the need for more inclusive societal attitudes and a broader understanding of genetic diversity.

A Window into Ancient Societies’ Perceptions

Beyond providing insights into genetic conditions, this new method also allows for the classification of DNA contamination and the analysis of incomplete ancient DNA. This offers unprecedented insights into past societies’ perceptions of sex, gender, and diversity.

By analyzing the burial context and possessions of these individuals, researchers can infer societal attitudes and constructs related to gender identity and diversity in these ancient societies.

The innovative DNA testing method is not just a scientific breakthrough; it’s a tool that allows us to peer into the past and better understand the rich tapestry of human history.

0
Health History Science & Technology
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 mins ago
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
In a bold public statement, Mumbi Phiri, a prominent political figure in Zambia, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema and Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to return to their respective villages. This unambiguous advice is a sharp response to the seemingly dismissive remarks made by the President and Health Minister. Amidst a raging cholera outbreak, they suggested
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
22 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
22 mins ago
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
6 mins ago
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
7 mins ago
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
7 mins ago
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
2 mins
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
4 mins
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
5 mins
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
6 mins
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
6 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
7 mins
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
7 mins
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
8 mins
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app