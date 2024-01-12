en English
Germany

Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus

A groundbreaking discovery has been made by a team of researchers led by Min Ae Lee-Kirsch from the TUD Dresden University of Technology in Germany, pinpointing a genetic cause for the early onset of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in young children. This group of researchers meticulously examined four patients from two families who exhibited atypical familial occurrences of SLE in early childhood. The investigation led to a significant revelation: each of the affected individuals bore mutations in their UNC93B1 gene.

UNC93B1: A Key Player in Viral Defense

The UNC93B1 gene is known for encoding a crucial membrane-spanning protein. This protein plays a pivotal role in the maturation and function of receptors that are indispensable in the defense against viral infections. These receptors, upon detecting viral nucleic acids, pull the trigger on type I interferon responses, which rally to combat the infection.

When Defense Turns Self-Destructive

However, when UNC93B1 harbors mutations, the tables are turned. These mutations lead to the overactivation of a specific receptor, TLR7, which ends up misidentifying the body’s own RNA as a threat. This misrecognition incites an excessive production of type I interferon, which, in turn, launches an assault on healthy cells. This not only incites inflammation but also promotes the survival of self-reactive B cells. These B cells generate autoantibodies that wage war against the body’s own tissues, thereby amplifying the autoimmune response.

Unveiling the Dual Role of UNC93B1

These findings reveal the pivotal role of UNC93B1 in preventing autoimmunity by keeping TLR7 activity in check. Interestingly, individuals with a dysfunctional UNC93B1 gene are not only prone to autoimmune disorders but also fall prey to severe viral infections including herpes simplex virus encephalitis and severe COVID-19. This highlights the significance of UNC93B1 in maintaining a functional immune system.

Opening New Avenues for SLE Treatment

These insights hold immense clinical implications for the development of new targeted therapies for common forms of SLE, particularly for patients who show signs of TLR7 overactivation. Professor Lee-Kirsch underscored the potential therapeutic efficacy of TLR7 inhibitors in treating SLE and related autoimmune diseases. The research was bolstered by the German Research Foundation and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the results were published in Science Immunology on January 11, 2024.

Germany Health Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

