Germany

Groundbreaking Discovery Identifies Lupus Trigger in Children

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
A landmark discovery that unveils a triggering mechanism for lupus, an autoimmune disease, in children has been made by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin. The mechanism centers around the regulation of Toll-like receptor 7, an immune receptor that distinguishes pathogen genetic material. When this mechanism is disrupted, these receptors accumulate in immune cells, causing them to erroneously identify the body’s own genetic material as foreign, resulting in lupus’s systemic inflammation.

Uncloaking the Culprit

The breakthrough came to light when researchers collaborated with doctors from the Ludwig Maximilian University Hospital in Munich, discovering a single mutation in a patient which disrupted this mechanism. The mutation was found in the UNC93B1 gene, which functions with a protein complex named BORC to degrade Toll-like receptor 7. Without proper degradation, the receptors excessively gather and bias the immune response towards self-recognition.

Corroborating Evidence

This groundbreaking finding, published in Science Immunology, was further strengthened by a separate study from the Technical University of Dresden. This investigation identified additional UNC93B1 mutations associated with lupus, reinforcing the initial discovery.

Pathway to New Therapies

Understanding lupus’s pathogenesis in this new light could pave the way for innovative therapeutic strategies. These would not merely aim to suppress inflammation, as current treatments do, but to prevent it altogether. The potential to significantly reduce the burden of the disease is immense. This discovery provides a direct causal link between an overactive UNC93B1/TLR7 axis and the pathogenesis of lupus, suggesting that blocking overactive TLR7 could be therapeutically effective. The implications for the development of novel targeted therapies for patients with common forms of SLE are substantial.

Health Science & Technology
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

