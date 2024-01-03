en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego’s Potential Skincare Revolution

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego’s Potential Skincare Revolution

In a remarkable breakthrough in the realm of dermatology, scientists at the University of California, San Diego have pioneered the development of a promising vaccine targeting acne. This innovative vaccine, crafted with precision, zeroes in on a specific bacterial enzyme, a potent catalyst for the inflammation associated with acne. A unique characteristic of this enzyme is its absence in beneficial skin bacteria, making it a target of high specificity.

Dissecting Acne’s Origin

The inception of this novel vaccine stems from an investigation into why acne manifests in some individuals but eludes others, despite the presence of similar bacteria on their skin. The spotlight fell on a particular bacterial enzyme found exclusively in acne-inducing bacteria. This enzyme holds the key to understanding the differential response to skin bacteria, sparking the genesis of the acne vaccine.

Unveiling the Acne Vaccine

Dr. George Liu, a revered member of the UC San Diego division of pediatric infectious diseases, delineated the vaccine’s operation. This therapeutic intervention is designed to block a critical component driving the acne disease, thereby reducing skin inflammation. Preliminary results from a mouse acne model have put forth an optimistic outlook for the vaccine, hinting at its potential in preventing acne.

Implications and Timeline

Acne is a common affliction, with a staggering 70-80% of the population succumbing to it at some stage, most prevalently during adolescence. The advent of an acne vaccine could revolutionize skincare, potentially transforming it into a skincare miracle. Yet, the vaccine’s journey from the lab to the public sphere is estimated to span between 5-10 years, suggesting that the wait for this potential game-changer in acne treatment could be a long one.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism

By Momen Zellmi

Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies

By Nitish Verma

San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in ...
@Health · 45 seconds
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in ...
heart comment 0
Stoan Seate’s Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life

By Israel Ojoko

Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection

By Dil Bar Irshad

Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Corrections in Tofu’s Nutrient Content Values Alter Food Comparisons

By Rizwan Shah

Corrections in Tofu's Nutrient Content Values Alter Food Comparisons
Footballer Sunusi Ibrahim Sponsors Health Insurance for 110 Nigerians

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Footballer Sunusi Ibrahim Sponsors Health Insurance for 110 Nigerians
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
8 seconds
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
9 seconds
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
J.J. McCarthy: From Hometown Hero to College Football's Rising Star
10 seconds
J.J. McCarthy: From Hometown Hero to College Football's Rising Star
Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235
12 seconds
Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235
UNLV's Commanding Victory Over Bethesda: A Display of Athletic Prowess and Strategic Execution
16 seconds
UNLV's Commanding Victory Over Bethesda: A Display of Athletic Prowess and Strategic Execution
Michael Vaughan Brands Indian Cricket Team as Underachievers: Pressure Mounts on Rohit Sharma
21 seconds
Michael Vaughan Brands Indian Cricket Team as Underachievers: Pressure Mounts on Rohit Sharma
Konfrst Calls on 2024 Iowa Legislature to Prioritize Childcare and Affordable Housing Over Tax Cuts
26 seconds
Konfrst Calls on 2024 Iowa Legislature to Prioritize Childcare and Affordable Housing Over Tax Cuts
Taylor Derkack's 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge
33 seconds
Taylor Derkack's 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge
Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies
39 seconds
Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
15 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app