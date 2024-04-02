Groundbreaking 16-Hour Liver and Kidney Transplant Saves Uzbek National in Ghaziabad

A team of doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, achieved a medical milestone by performing a rare and complex 16-hour combined liver and kidney transplant surgery, saving the life of a 46-year-old man from Uzbekistan. Akhrorjon Khaydarov, the patient, was in a critical condition with his liver and kidneys functioning at less than 20% of their normal capacity due to recurrent ascites caused by liver cirrhosis and a non-functioning kidney.

Unprecedented Surgical Approach

After a comprehensive evaluation, the medical team at Max Hospital, led by Dr. Neeru Aggarwal and senior surgeons Dr. Subhash Gupta and Dr. Anant Kumar, informed Khaydarov about the possibility of a combined liver and kidney transplant. This innovative approach, involving simultaneous transplantation of both organs, was chosen over conventional separate surgeries to optimize organ function and increase the chances of survival. The surgery required meticulous planning and coordination among multiple teams in an operation theatre equipped with three interconnected operating rooms. This setup allowed the surgical teams to work simultaneously on the liver donor (Khaydarov's daughter), the kidney donor (his wife), and the recipient.

Challenges and Success

The procedure was fraught with challenges, including the prolonged duration of surgery and the need for standby dialysis. However, the expertise and dedication of the nine-doctor team, along with state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensured the successful outcome of this groundbreaking operation. The transplant team's proficiency and the strategic use of advanced medical technology played a critical role in overcoming the complexities of this dual organ transplant.

Life After Surgery

Post-surgery, Akhrorjon Khaydarov has made a successful recovery and is now preparing to return to Uzbekistan. This medical achievement not only underscores the capabilities of the transplant team at Max Hospital but also highlights the potential for innovation in transplant surgery. The successful execution of such a complex procedure opens new avenues for treating patients with multiple organ failures and sets a benchmark in the field of organ transplantation.

This remarkable story of survival and medical ingenuity demonstrates the advancements in healthcare that can make the difference between life and death. As the field of organ transplantation continues to evolve, the successful outcome of Akhrorjon Khaydarov's surgery serves as a beacon of hope for patients worldwide, showcasing the profound impact of medical innovation on saving lives.