Ground-breaking Study Identifies Key Genes Linked to Parkinson's Risk in Young Indians

In a ground-breaking study that marks a significant stride in the field of medical research, a team of scientists from the Parkinson's Research Alliance of India (PRAI) and MedGenome has identified key genes that heighten the risk of Parkinson's disease among young Indians. The study, published in the distinguished journal Movement Disorders, undertook a comprehensive analysis of genetic variations, offering critical insights into the genetic basis of Parkinson's in the Indian demographic.

Unlocking the Genetic Code of Parkinson's in India

The study, the first of its kind in India, probed rare genetic variations and common variants linked to the Young Onset of Parkinson's Disease (YOPD). It sought to validate existing findings from European populations, drawing parallels and identifying differences. Key genetic mutations in genes such as PRKN, GBA, PINK1, and LRRK2 were identified, with a noteworthy discovery of a rare South Asia specific mutation in the GBA gene.

Paving the Path for Genetic Screening

These findings not only augment our understanding of the disease but also herald the advent of the first-ever genetic screening for Parkinson's disease in India. This screening will target high-risk individuals and families, and offer invaluable insights for early intervention, risk reduction, and improved treatment strategies. The study encapsulates the common genetic variations into a polygenic risk score (PD-PRS), thus introducing a genetic screening test for evaluating the risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

The Complexity and Implications of Parkinson's

Dr. Prashanth L.K., a movement disorders specialist with PRAI, underscored the intricacies of Parkinson's disease and how it can emerge from various genetic mutations. He pointed out the discovery of BSN gene mutations, traditionally not linked with Parkinson's, as they influence gait and balance. Despite the complexity of the disease, Dr. Prashanth emphasized the role of lifestyle factors such as quality of life, nutrition, exercise, and stress management in potentially preventing the disease. However, he acknowledged that Parkinson's is related to aging and presently lacks a definitive preventive solution.

The study involved 1,000 patients from 10 specialized Movement Disorder Centers and Neurology clinics across India. It revealed a prevalence of non-mutation Parkinson's mutations and variants of unknown significance in Indian patients, further highlighting the complexity of the disease.