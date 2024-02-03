Ground-breaking Study Identifies Engrailed-1 Protein as Key Factor in Pancreatic Cancer Metastasis

A ground-breaking study from the University of California, Davis, published in Advanced Science, has shed new light on the role of the protein Engrailed-1 (EN1) in the progression and metastasis of pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is notorious for its low survival rate, with only 12% of patients surviving five years post-diagnosis, largely due to the metastasis or spread of secondary tumors. The research has brought to light that abnormal expression of EN1 is a significant factor in severe, metastatic pancreatic cancer, in both lab and mouse models, and is also associated with advanced cases in human patients.

EN1 and Pancreatic Cancer: A New Perspective

The study brings a fresh perspective to the understanding of pancreatic cancer, focusing on non-genetic factors such as epigenetic changes and protein production. The researchers, led by senior author Chang-Il Hwang, identified that EN1 is a protein not typically produced in adult pancreatic cells, but its presence seems to contribute to the aggressiveness of the cancer. Their findings show that inhibiting EN1 could reduce survival and division in cancer cells, whereas increasing EN1 led to more invasive and aggressive tumor behavior.

Future Directions: Therapeutic Strategies

These findings suggest that EN1 could be an effective therapeutic target for fighting pancreatic cancer. The team is now turning their attention to exploring methods to target EN1 clinically, while also investigating other non-genetic factors that may influence pancreatic cancer progression. The research also involved collaborators from Yonsei University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Cornell University, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Significance and Support

The study marks a significant stride in the battle against pancreatic cancer, which has long been known for its resistance to treatment and poor prognosis. The findings stand to enhance understanding of pancreatic cancer metastasis and provide potential targets for therapeutic strategies. The research was funded by the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Pilot Grant and the National Institutes of Health.