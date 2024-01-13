GRIT Act: A Groundbreaking Initiative to Combat Gambling Addiction

In a groundbreaking move to tackle the growth in gambling addiction, the Gambling addiction Recovery, Investment, and Treatment (GRIT) Act has been introduced to the United States Congress by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Andrea Salinas. The legislation, a first of its kind, seeks to channel federal funds specifically towards the treatment and research of gambling addiction.

Addressing a Rising Problem

The introduction of the GRIT Act comes in response to a reported 30% increase in gambling addiction risk between 2018 and 2021, primarily attributed to the expansion of legalized gambling, including sports betting. The Act is designed to utilize a portion of the federal sports betting excise tax, without the imposition of new funding or taxes, to support this cause. The bill proposes that 75% of these funds be granted to states for prevention and treatment of addiction, while the remaining 25% be directed to the National Institute of Drug Abuse for research.

Where the Funding Comes From

The GRIT Act is expected to use half of the 0.25% federal tax on sports betting handle, which currently generates about $250 million in revenue. This funding will be overseen by the US Department of Health and Human Services. While states with legalized sports betting do allocate funds for responsible gaming, the effectiveness and oversight of these programs vary, indicating the need for the GRIT Act.

Opposition and Support

The American Gaming Association (AGA) opposes the legislation, arguing that the federal sports betting excise tax puts legal markets at a disadvantage compared to illegal operators. On the other hand, the Act has received support from various agencies and stakeholders who recognize its potential to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families across the nation.

The GRIT Act aims to authorize spending for ten years and mandates a report on the program’s effectiveness within three years of passage. This legislation represents a landmark step towards addressing a pressing societal problem, and its outcome will undoubtedly be closely watched by all stakeholders involved.