Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter’s Tragic Death

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:05 pm EST
The tragic loss of 12-year-old Katy Bulpitt, who succumbed to a fatal asthma attack on November 2, 2021, continues to cast a long shadow over her family. As her mother, Tracy Bulpitt, grapples with the unimaginable grief, she also faces the ongoing concern for her other three children – Charlotte, Carter, and Marissa – who also suffer from asthma.

A Sudden Turn of Events

Katy’s death was sudden and unexpected. Diagnosed with asthma at 18 months, her condition had steadily worsened over time. On the fateful day, Katy felt unwell at school and later reached out to a neighbor for help. Despite a swift ambulance response, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Living with Asthma

In the wake of this tragedy, Tracy’s other children continue to live with asthma. Marissa’s condition has reportedly been worsening, adding to the family’s concern. In response, the family has been granted emergency access to University Hospital Wishaw’s children’s ward for early intervention during asthma attacks.

A Plea for Awareness

Tracy, together with Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, is emphasizing the urgent need for awareness in schools. They urge staff to recognize individual asthma symptoms and act promptly. Better asthma training for school staff is direly needed, as timely communication with parents and appropriate monitoring of inhaler use could potentially save lives. Joseph Carter, head of the charity, reminds everyone that there is no mild form of asthma – any individual with the condition could experience a life-threatening asthma attack.

In the UK, asthma affects 5.4 million people, including 71,000 youngsters in Scotland alone. In the 2021/22 period, 1,437 of these young individuals needed emergency hospital care. The charity provides crucial guidance on how to assist a child during an asthma attack, including sitting them up, keeping them calm, and using a reliever inhaler with a spacer.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

