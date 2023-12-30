en English
Health

Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST
Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis

In the tranquil village of Nofoalii, Samoa, a family’s peaceful existence is shattered by the tragic loss of their youngest son—suspected to have drowned amidst a seizure, a poignant blow that has thrust the nation’s mental health issues into the spotlight. The sorrowful incident underscores the prevalent lack of awareness and treatment for conditions such as epilepsy, a dismal reflection of Samoa’s mental health landscape.

Strengthening the Mental Health Framework

The Ministry of Health, under the stewardship of Director General Aiono Professor Alec Ekeroma, has launched an earnest initiative to address these inherent deficiencies. The proposed plan involves an enhanced collaboration with Goshen Trust, a non-governmental mental health service provider which has been combating the mental health crisis in the nation since 2010 with limited resources and a high reliance on temporary volunteers.

As part of the new proposal, Goshen Trust personnel will be employed to work more closely with the government, particularly in community mental health care. Ekeroma emphasized the significance of Goshen Trust’s role in caring for patients outside of hospital settings and highlighted the dire need for government support in managing these individuals.

A Historical Struggle with Mental Health

The Borgen Project provides a historical context, revealing that misconceptions about mental health have led to isolation and a high suicide rate in Samoa in the past. The nation has grappled with mental health awareness, with beliefs attributing mental illness to demonic possession often prevailing. This has resulted in an urgent need for investment in mental health education, training more mental health professionals, and making medication more accessible and affordable.

A Positive Stride Towards Change

The recent steps taken by the government, including plans to alleviate poverty and a holistic approach to health that includes mental wellness, are seen as a beacon of hope. This initiative marks a crucial shift in acknowledging the importance of mental health as an integral part of overall healthcare in Samoa. The future of the nation’s mental health landscape hinges on the continued recognition and implementation of these efforts, promising a brighter and healthier future for Samoa.

Health Mental Health Crisis Samoa
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

