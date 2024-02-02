Greenville Coalition Receives Opioid Settlement Fund to Combat Community Crisis

Greenville-based coalition, POWER Collective, has been bestowed with an opioid settlement fund of $561,953. The coalition is a collaborative effort of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, RIZE Prevention Inc., Just Say Something, and Safe Rx. The funds will be directed towards providing education, raising awareness, and prevention, along with intervention services across Greenville County's schools, businesses, and churches.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis

This initiative has been launched in response to the severe opioid overdose problem that Greenville County has been grappling with. In 2020, Greenville was ranked eighth in South Carolina for opioid overdose deaths. A shocking 78 percent of overdose deaths in the county that year involved opioids, as reported by the Greenville County coroner.

Collaborative Effort Towards a Positive Change

Sheriff Hobart Lewis expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort and anticipated a positive impact of the partnership on the opioid crisis. RIZE Executive Director Martine Helou-Allen underscored the gravity of the opioid crisis and emphasized equal focus on prevention and treatment as the key to surmounting the issue.

The financial support provided to the POWER Collective is among the first state-specific payouts aimed at addressing the opioid crisis at the grassroots level. It is a significant move towards curbing opioid addiction and related deaths in the community.