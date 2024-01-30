Greensburg Resident Invents Surgical Pin Safety Guard Cap System

When Mark Rethlake, a Greensburg local, suffered a tibia pilon fracture in his right ankle during a work delivery, he found himself facing more than just physical discomfort. The surgery that followed this accident left him with three surgical pins protruding from his leg. The exposed ends of these pins presented a daily challenge, damaging furniture and bedding and causing discomfort. So, driven by necessity, Rethlake turned to innovation.

Inventing a Solution

Having purchased a 3D thermal printer on eBay, Rethlake decided to put it to use. He meticulously designed and created protective cap guards for the exposed ends of the surgical pins. This invention, simple yet effective, served to protect both his surroundings and himself from the sharp ends of the pins. His new invention was not only practical but also a testament to the human spirit's ability to adapt and innovate in the face of adversity.

Catching the Surgeon's Eye

When his orthopedic surgeon noticed the protective caps during a follow-up visit, he was intrigued. He pointed out that there was nothing quite like this on the market and suggested that Rethlake could patent his invention. Encouraged by his surgeon's enthusiasm, Rethlake began the patenting process, realizing that his invention could potentially help others facing similar medical challenges.

Mark Rethlake's story is a powerful example of how personal necessity can lead to innovation with a broader impact. His surgical pin safety guard cap system, born out of personal need, has the potential to substantially assist others with similar medical needs. While Rethlake may not have been seeking fame or glory with his invention, his ingenuity may significantly impact the medical community and those living with surgical pins.