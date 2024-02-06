Green Spaces: A Vital Lifeline for Student Mental Well-being During Lockdown

A newly published study in the British Education Research Journal illuminates the pivotal role of green spaces in fortifying the mental well-being of students amid the third national COVID-19 lockdown. The research, a collaborative endeavor by the University of Oxford and the University of Southampton, scrutinized the impact of pandemic-induced restrictions on student lifestyles and mental health.

The Green Refuge

During the lockdown, as indoor gatherings faced a ban but outdoor meetings of up to six individuals were permissible, these verdant havens emerged as a crucial lifeline. It facilitated students to partake in physical activity and foster social connections. The study highlighted that a substantial 37.9% of students frequented green spaces at least four times a week during the spring season.

The Changing Seasons of Well-being

However, as restrictions were gradually relaxed and the seasons transitioned, the significance of green spaces receded. Group memberships began to take center stage in maintaining student well-being. This shift was evident in the study's findings, which showed a decline in green space visits to 19.2% by autumn. In contrast, group membership experienced an upsurge from 75.2% in spring to 83% in autumn.

Adaptive Well-being Measures

Dr. Emma Palmer-Cooper from the University of Southampton underscored that well-being measures should be dynamic and adapt to the ever-changing circumstances of a pandemic. She suggested an emphasis on promoting outdoor activities during periods of enforced isolation. Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Anaïs Lemyre from the University of Oxford emphasized the importance of ensuring access to green spaces during times of social alienation.

The research concluded on an optimistic note, revealing that the mental well-being of students improved as restrictions were lifted. Prior to the pandemic, 62% of students used green spaces more during the pandemic. The study also shed light on behavioral changes, with many students reporting a decline in physical activity, sleep, alcohol consumption, and a surge in social media usage.