Green Rose Dispensary: A New Dawn for Cannabis in Lincolnwood

Green Rose Dispensary, Lincolnwood's first cannabis store, toasted to a soft launch on New Year's Eve at 4656 W. Touhy Ave. A grand ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for January 13 was put on ice due to inclement weather, but is expected to be rescheduled. The dispensary, a beacon of convenience, operates from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, and is strategically nestled near an expressway, filling a void in an area that was previously bereft of such stores.

Independent Cannabis Store with Broad Range of Brands

As an autonomous dispensary, Green Rose is not tethered to any specific cannabis product manufacturer. This allows the establishment to offer a broad spectrum of brands. Federal legal restrictions on cannabis currently limit payment options to cash and debit cards, precluding the use of credit cards.

Anticipating Federal Rescheduling

Ross Morreale, the operations manager, radiates optimism about the potential federal rescheduling of cannabis, which could potentially ease some of these restrictions. The Village of Lincolnwood, meanwhile, is looking forward to a significant boost in tax revenue from the dispensary.

Robust Security and Waste Disposal

Green Rose is equipped with robust security measures, and adheres strictly to state guidelines for the disposal of cannabis-related waste. The dispensary employs a combination of full-time and part-time staff, with plans to expand its workforce as the business grows.

Committed to Social Equity

The dispensary holds a social equity license, which ensures a substantial portion of its employees come from areas impacted by previous cannabis policies, or have past cannabis-related arrests on their records. Furthermore, Green Rose is in the midst of planning another location in Harwood Heights, which is slated to open its doors as early as April.