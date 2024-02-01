Greece Unveils Single Digital List of Surgeries: A Leap Towards Efficient Healthcare

In a decisive move towards healthcare efficiency, Greece has launched its Single Digital List of Surgeries, a digital reform targeting enhanced operational effectiveness of state hospitals. This state-of-the-art system was unveiled on February 1, pursuant to a Joint Ministerial Decision. The signatories to this landmark decision included Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Thanos Petralias, and Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistokleous.

Aiming for Streamlined, Transparent Healthcare

The inception of the Single Digital List aims to significantly reduce patient waiting times for surgeries within the National Health System. The digital list will be continually updated with clinical assessments of citizens requiring surgery. It aims to integrate with other critical information systems such as National Patient Registers and the Individual Electronic Health File. These integrations are expected to bring about a seamless flow of information, thereby expediting patient care.

A Leap Forward in Digital Health Governance

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis, during a press briefing, extolled the virtues of the Single Digital List. He noted that this digital initiative is poised to streamline processes, bolster transparency, and improve patient outcomes. It specifically targets to address delays and issues that have historically plagued the healthcare system.

Revolutionizing Surgical Scheduling

The new system mandates that all surgery registrations are transferred to the Single Digital List. This list, until now, had been separately maintained by each hospital. With the advent of this system, every new registration will be directly made on the relevant platform. This move is expected to revolutionize surgical scheduling and enhance patient care in Greece.