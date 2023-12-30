en English
Greece

Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:17 pm EST
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads

Greece is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations with a 37% increase reported in the week leading up to December 24, 2023. This surge is being attributed to the JN.1 subvariant of the BA.2.86 lineage, according to Dr. Gikas Majorkinis from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

Unraveling the JN.1 Subvariant

Recognized by the World Health Organization as a subvariant of epidemiological interest, JN.1 has seen 102 cases in Greece. Noted for its high transmissibility, the subvariant is causing concern amidst health officials. While new intubations have seen a decrease, deaths due to COVID-19 have risen, tallying a total of 62 fatalities with a median age of 83 years.

Public Health Reports and Recommendations

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization’s (EODY) latest report also shows increases in the viral load in municipal wastewater as well as a spike in influenza and RSV infections. The importance of vaccination is being underscored, especially considering the relatively low vaccination rate in Greece, with fewer than 200,000 individuals vaccinated.

With the holiday season upon us, the EODY is stressing the need for maintaining protective measures. As the peak of the outbreak is anticipated by the end of January 2024, the Greek populace is urged to maintain vigilance and adhere to recommended health practices.

Global Perspective on JN.1

Apart from Greece, the JN.1 subvariant has also been reported in India, with 22 cases prompting genomic sequencing. The variant is characterized by increased transmissibility and symptoms overlapping with other viral infections. There is a global consensus on the threat posed by this subvariant, with the World Health Organization and the CDC predicting an increase in cases.

The global total of COVID-19 cases is reported to be 769,806,130 with 6,955,497 deaths. The urgent need of the hour is to ramp up vaccination efforts and maintain recommended health practices to combat the spread of the virus.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

